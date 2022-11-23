Spotify is extending its audiobook service that launched in the US to the UK, Australia, Ireland, and New Zealand. The ability provides users access to over 3,00,000 audiobooks.

According to the TechCrunch report, Spotify provides the ability to download titles for offline listening, rate them, adjust the playback speed, and listen across devices.

It further said that the company does not want to make the titles available through in-app purchases, where it would have to pay Apple or Google a commission on its sales.

The company pulled the service from the app a month after its launch in September in the US. It is speculated that it had to do with how Apple cuts a share of anything sold through its App Store.

Spotify now redirects customers to its online web portal to purchase audiobooks and listen through the app.

The company plans to improve the discovery of its audiobooks over time, expand the feature to new markets, and bring new formats and ways to interact with audiobook content, TechCrunch reported.

