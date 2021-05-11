Intel launches 11th Gen Core H-series mobile processors

A three-pronged transformation
Intel has announced the worldwide launch of its 11th Generation Intel Core H-series mobile processors, code-named ‘Tiger Lake-H’.
The line-up, led by the flagship Intel Core i9-11980HK processor, is aimed at gaming, content creators and business professionals.
The processors are built on 8C/16T Willow Cove core micro-architecture and are based on 10 nanometer SuperFin process technology. They feature up to 8 cores and 16 threads, with single and dual-core turbo performance up to 5.0GHz.
Apart from this, “the central processing unit (CPU) can directly access high-speed GDDR6 memory attached to the graphics card, enabling gamers to experience higher frame rates with lower latency, and load large textures faster,” Intel said.
The processor offers 20 lanes of PCIe Gen 4 direct to the CPU. It supports 4k HDR/Dolby Vision video streaming.
For storage, it is equipped with hybrid Intel Optane storage. It supports memory up to DDR4-3200.
The processors are equipped with 6GHz Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+) support, and Thunderbolt 4 with up to 40 gigabytes (GBs) per second for connectivity.
The new chips also come with Intel Adaptix technology and Intel Speed Optimiser for better over clocking.
Intel Adaptix Dynamic Tuning Technology enables OEM customised power settings to intelligently adapt power policies based on usage mode and temperature. While the Intel Speed Optimizer offers one-click performance built into the Intel Extreme Tuning Utility (Intel XTU) software for easy overclocking.
Apart from this, Intel has also introduced new Intel vPro H-series processors led by the eight-core and 16-thread Intel Core i9-11950H and Intel Xeon W-11000 series mobile processors.
