Over 2,000 IT professionals, researchers, startups and technology students will take part in the two-day AI Days 2024, an exclusive meet on artificial intelligence and machine learning, here on March 30 and 31.

Swecha, an organisation that builds free-to-use software using the services of volunteers, is organising the conference with the theme ‘AI4Society’.

Delegates representing information technology, healthcare, agritech, fintech, semiconductors and other tech verticals will take part in the conference.

“Speakers from companies including Google, Facebook (Meta), Microsoft, Qualcomm, Micron, and Arka MediaWorks would address the gathering during the two-day conference scheduled to be held at the JNTU here,” Y Kiran Chandra, Founder of Swecha, has said.

During the conference, a Telugu AI Voice Assistant will be launched. “This AI assistant will enable farmers, frontline healthcare workers, sanitation workers and others to benefit from artificial intelligence solutions. The users can talk to the machine in their mother tongue,” he said.

A high-performance distributed supercomputer would also be launched during the conference. “This project connects tens of thousands of computers across Telangana and transforms them into a combined supercomputer, to run intensive AI/ML applications,” he said.

Padma Bhushan V S Ramachandran, Gaurav Raina, former Chairman of Mobile Payments Forum of India, and Ashish Tendulkar, AI/ML Leader at Google, would address the conference.