IT firms poaching talents to meet 5G service demand

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
As Indian information technology companies gear up for 5G technology to provide backup support to the telecom service providers (TSPs), some of the mid-tier firms are in poaching mode and even looking at talented workers from smaller companies.
According to sources, even large IT companies such as Tata Consultancy Services is looking for hiring such talents and poaching from smaller firms. Tata Sons arm Panatone Finvest Limited has already acquired Tejas Networks, the telecom gears maker, in July this year.
The company signed a definite agreement to pick a 43.3 per cent stake in Tejas Networks for about ₹1,850 crore.
Sources in the know said Oracle India is also poaching employees from other smaller companies to fill the skilled workers required for 5G technology support.
“I am bleeding...some of best employees are being approached by bigger companies at double/ triple the salaries they are getting here. I am finding it tough to stop them here,” Chief Executive Officer at a data analytics company told BusinessLine requesting anonymity.
Questions sent to both Oracle and TCS remained unanswered.
As per reports, companies like Cisco Systems are investing $5 billion to fund 5G projects globally, including India and the company has posted over 30 per cent 5G jobs in India since January 2020.
According to HCL Technologies, hiring resources with 5G-ready skills is challenging because this technology is new, the demand for these skills currently exceeds its supply, and the technology is gaining momentum/ adoption at a fast pace.
“At HCL, we are addressing the 5G skill requirement through multiple routes. Along with hiring external talent, we are driving 5G skills through a business objective-driven academy dedicated to imparting 5G-specific training on niche skills to address our customers' business needs,” Vijay Anand Guntur, Corporate Vice-President of Engineering and R&D Services, HCL Technologies, told BusinessLine.
“Our investments in 5G specific labs, products and solutions ensure we attract and retain the right talent to drive the futuristic requirements of our customers,” he added.
Another official at HCL Technologies said the company has started a unique network architectonic which is driven by distributed network and a three-way convergence, consisting of technology OEMs, carrier partner ecosystem, and the power of the cloud.
“This architectural posture is accelerating Telco Cloud, MEC (multi-access edge cloud), and Edge Cloud in a distributed network architecture and driving 5G momentum in the market. HCL is closely working with large tier-1 5G OEMs and hyperscalers to redefine networking stipulations for service providers and enterprises through 5G,” Kalyan Kumar, Chief Technology Officer, HCL Technologies, said.
Such initiatives are expected to open new technology paradigms and drive futuristic 5G use case market requirements, he added.
Vivek Agarwal, President – BFSI, HLS and Corporate Development at Tech Mahindra, said the company is using ‘all possible avenues’ for bringing right skillset to service the capital expenditure cycle, which is driven by 5G.
“We also have very large pool of people in reskilling and skill development for people on the emerging 5G technology as an area,” he said. On asked specifically hiring from telecom sector, he said that people come from both telecom and IT companies who have domain expertise to fulfil the needs and demand in the 5G ecosystem.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...