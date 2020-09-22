IT firms report flat growth, drop in employee productivity, says HYSEA

Waste management: It’s all about building an ecosystem
The ALL_TOGETHER GLOBAL CLEANUP campaign under way now drives home the message
What has been the impact of the Covid pandemic on the IT and IT-enabled services? Contrary to the popular perception, the impact has not been as bad as generally perceived.
Most of the companies have seen either flat or single digit growth. But firms see a drop in productivity by up to 10 per cent even as majority of the companies have honoured the job offer letters.
The Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA), which represents an industry that clocks exports of ₹1.20 lakh crore in the last financial year, has come out with a ‘State of Business Report’, throwing light on how the industry is doing after six months of the pandemic.
“Nearly 64 per cent of the companies reported either flat or single digit revenue and profitability growth so far in the financial year 2020-21 over 2019-20. This is an encouraging sign,” the report said.
The report, based on a survey conducted among the HYSEA member-companies, found that there is no unusual attrition on account of the pandemic reported by any company.
Nearly 70 per cent of large and very large companies hired freshers in the last six months (anywhere between 1 and 1,000 jobs). Majority of the companies said they would honour the offers already made to freshers.
“About 50 per cent of large and very large companies said their campus hiring in 21-22 will return to pre-pandemic levels. Nearly 60 per cent of large and very large companies said lateral hiring will go on during current financial year,” it said.
There, however, has been a drop in productivity. Over 80 per cent of the companies have said employee productivity is over 75 per cent. Almost all large and very large companies have reported productivity of over 90 per cent.
Interestingly, over 95 per cent of the companies across the board continue to operate with work from home, with employees showing reluctance to come to offices due to fear of infection.
The ALL_TOGETHER GLOBAL CLEANUP campaign under way now drives home the message
When clean technology meets with innovators, the outcome is sustainable as well as ingenious, says Preeti ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Fortunes are linked to assets under mutual funds, which are set for steady growth
Save a few, most stocks in the Nifty Mid-cap 100 and Nifty Small-cap 100 indices have gained since March
STRAPCollection activity continues to face challenges amid risk of rise in infection among field officers, and ...
Changes in rental housing, office commute can have adverse tax implications
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...