Google India reported a 70 per cent year-on-year increase in its net revenue from rendering information and technology services for the financial year ending in March 2022. With IT services garnering ₹4,978 crore revenue, which is 52 per cent share of its overall revenue of ₹9,439 crore in FY22.

Google’s net revenue from sales of advertising space increased by 28 per cent to ₹2,081 crore. While the gross sales of advertisement space grew by 79 per cent year-on-year to ₹24,926 crore - these were purchases by Google’s internal teams, according to the numbers.

Overall, Google India revenue jumped 48 per cent in FY22 at ₹9,439 crore, according to its recently released financials. A ccording to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform, Tofler , the company further reported a net profit of ₹1,239 crore during the same fiscal. This is a 53 per cent increase from the last financial year. The company’s total expenses for the fiscal were reported at ₹7,755 crore, a 46 per cent rise.

Besides advertising and IT services, other revenue brackets for Google India include, enterprise products (₹ 89 crore) and rendering of IT and enabled services (₹2,138 crore).

The Indian subsidiary of the tech giant has been profitable for the past decade, with net profit margin rising steadily from 4 per cent to the current 11 per cent.

