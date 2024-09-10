JABIL, a key supplier to global giants like Apple, Cisco, and HP, will establish an electronics manufacturing facility in Manapparai near Trichy with an investment of ₹2,000 crore, creating over 5,000 jobs.
The MoU with Jabil was exchanged in the US on Monday in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin, says a post on X.
The investment will boost the central zone’s economy, creating a new hub for electronics manufacturing in TN. With this, Tamil Nadu’s third major electronics cluster has emerged at Trichy after Sriperumbudur and Hosur.
The post says this is a major milestone in the industrial journey of Central #TamilNadu and will create huge jobs for the people in the surrounding areas of Trichy, Pudukkottai, Madurai, Dindigul, Karur, and Thanjavur.
Rockwell Automation will expand its manufacturing with a ₹666 crore investment in Kanchipuram, adding 365 jobs. The post said an MoU was signed with Autodesk to skill youth and boost MSMEs and startups, strengthening our overall industrial ecosystem.
