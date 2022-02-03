JetSynthesys-owned Nautilus Mobile raises $5.4-million from PUBG parent

JetSynthesys-owned Indian mobile game development studio Nautilus Mobile on Thursday announced that it has raised funding of $5.4 million from KRAFTON, Inc., makers of the royale game BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), popularly known as PUBG. The latest funding round will help the company expand into more markets across the world and broaden its scope to include a multitude of different sports games in addition to cricket.

KRAFTON’s expertise and experience will enable Nautilus to accelerate their growth in India and improvise the overall gaming infrastructure. Nautilus Mobile is currently ranked #1 simulation-based cricket gaming franchise in the world with 100 Mn+ downloads and a highly engaged community peaking at 1 crore monthly active users (MAUs).

Rajan Navani, Founder & CEO of JetSynthesys and Chairman of Nautilus, said: “With the massive adoption of mobile gaming in India, fueled by the pandemic, the industry has reached an interesting juncture and we are all excited to jet speed into the future. KRAFTON has been a key player in the global mobile gaming space, and we’re glad to join forces with them to take our Indian studio on to the global stage. Anuj (Mankar) and team Nautilus are amongst our country’s most successful game development teams, having won several awards over the years, and taken the company to newer heights. With this partnership we aim to scale Nautilus Mobile’s already robust gaming portfolio, bolstering their growth trajectory further.”

Sean Hyunil Sohn, India head of KRAFTON, Inc. added, “KRAFTON is excited to invest in them as the first game development studio in India with whom we share a common goal of creating more unique sports gaming experiences for a passionate cricketing Indian audience. We are committed to enhancing the video game ecosystem in India and this is yet another step in that direction.”

Post this round, JetSynthesys will continue to hold majority stake in the company.