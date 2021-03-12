Jewellery retailer Joyalukkas to use IBM services for its e-comm platform

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Leading jewellery retailer Joyalukkas is collaborating with IBM Global Business Services to design, develop and deploy a new cloud-native e-commerce platform across 11 countries including India, the UAE, the US, the UK, Singapore, Malaysia, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Oman.
Joyalukkas Jewellery, part of the Joyalukkas Group, is a multi-billion-dollar global conglomerate and fast-growing chain with 160 showrooms across 11 countries. Built to leverage data and analytics to drive an enhanced customer experience, the e-commerce platform will go live later this year, a spokesman for IBM said.
Hybrid cloud is a $1-trillion opportunity: IBM
The retailer was looking for a technology-driven solution that would enhance efficiencies, drive growth and boost resilience and adaptability to enable it to navigate the constantly evolving nature of the business from handling daily price fluctuations of precious metals and gemstones to drawing insights from shopping patterns.
IBM has developed what it calls a highly flexible and secure cloud enabled e-commerce platform, built on Adobe’s Magento Commerce. The company has also engaged with IBM iX, the business design arm of IBM Global Business Services, to develop a clear roadmap for the digital journey of Joyalukkas Jewellery.
‘There is strong momentum in gold and jewellery sales’
By leveraging a design thinking methodology, Joyalukkas was able to define the core objective of its new digital strategy as well as identify and narrow down its target audience which includes millennials and gold investors, the spokesman said.
These insights will enable the retailer to ensure a uniquely personalised country-specific experience for customers. The new platform has been developed as Progressive Web Apps which deliver a mobile native experience for customers providing them familiarity and ease of use as they browse their mobile devices.
With the cloud native architecture ensuring scalability and agility, it also integrates existing applications like ERP, CRM, inventory management system and others. It will also enable Joyalukkas to automate order and inventory management across their own site as well as on multiple online marketplaces where its merchandise is sold, thus bringing in efficiency across channels.
These capabilities will be fulfilled by leveraging a host of application plug-ins from the Magento Marketplace to enable additional features using cloud-based APIs. IBM further custom-built a unique product configurator that will enable Joyalukkas to automate creation of stock keeping units (SKUs) for easier inventory management across multiple marketplaces.
Joy Alukkas, CMD, said that his company wanted the best possible partner to reimagine its e-commerce platform. “Our brick-and-mortar stores are spread across many countries; however, a strong online presence will help us extend our reach to every nook and corner of the world. This initiative will further help us to fulfil our vision of ‘Ornamenting the World’.”
John Paul Alukkas, Managing Director-International Operations, Joyalukkas Group, said that the company’s ambition is to provide a seamless, continuous consumer experience across any device or location a customer wishes to shop from. “To meet the extremely competitive retail environment and constantly evolving customer demands, omni-channel retailing is a must and at Joyalukkas our mission is to offer the best-in-class omni-channel shopping experience to our valued customers.”
Kamal Singhani, Country Managing Partner, IBM Services, India/South Asia, said that currently, companies in all industries, especially the gems and jewellery sector, operate in an experience-first world. “It is crucial to not just have an online presence but have a comprehensive strategy that has digital and customer experience as pillars built on a strong foundation of technology like cloud and AI,” he added.
“Through this collaboration, we are proud to help Joyalukkas deliver an elevated and engaging digital experience for customers while simultaneously enabling significant cost savings through streamlined market expansion and considerable operational time savings through automated inventory creation process.”
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
The ‘Mirzapur’ actor on streaming platforms, the web drama that was the turning point in his career — and his ...
Help women move up the ladder, experts say
It may not survive tyrants if left to intellectuals
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...