Jewellery retailer Joyalukkas to use IBM services for its e-comm platform

Leading jewellery retailer Joyalukkas is collaborating with IBM Global Business Services to design, develop and deploy a new cloud-native e-commerce platform across 11 countries including India, the UAE, the US, the UK, Singapore, Malaysia, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Oman.

Joyalukkas Jewellery, part of the Joyalukkas Group, is a multi-billion-dollar global conglomerate and fast-growing chain with 160 showrooms across 11 countries. Built to leverage data and analytics to drive an enhanced customer experience, the e-commerce platform will go live later this year, a spokesman for IBM said.

Hybrid cloud is a $1-trillion opportunity: IBM

‘Highly flexible and secure’

The retailer was looking for a technology-driven solution that would enhance efficiencies, drive growth and boost resilience and adaptability to enable it to navigate the constantly evolving nature of the business from handling daily price fluctuations of precious metals and gemstones to drawing insights from shopping patterns.

IBM has developed what it calls a highly flexible and secure cloud enabled e-commerce platform, built on Adobe’s Magento Commerce. The company has also engaged with IBM iX, the business design arm of IBM Global Business Services, to develop a clear roadmap for the digital journey of Joyalukkas Jewellery.

‘There is strong momentum in gold and jewellery sales’

By leveraging a design thinking methodology, Joyalukkas was able to define the core objective of its new digital strategy as well as identify and narrow down its target audience which includes millennials and gold investors, the spokesman said.

Mobile native experience

These insights will enable the retailer to ensure a uniquely personalised country-specific experience for customers. The new platform has been developed as Progressive Web Apps which deliver a mobile native experience for customers providing them familiarity and ease of use as they browse their mobile devices.

With the cloud native architecture ensuring scalability and agility, it also integrates existing applications like ERP, CRM, inventory management system and others. It will also enable Joyalukkas to automate order and inventory management across their own site as well as on multiple online marketplaces where its merchandise is sold, thus bringing in efficiency across channels.

These capabilities will be fulfilled by leveraging a host of application plug-ins from the Magento Marketplace to enable additional features using cloud-based APIs. IBM further custom-built a unique product configurator that will enable Joyalukkas to automate creation of stock keeping units (SKUs) for easier inventory management across multiple marketplaces.

Best possible partner

Joy Alukkas, CMD, said that his company wanted the best possible partner to reimagine its e-commerce platform. “Our brick-and-mortar stores are spread across many countries; however, a strong online presence will help us extend our reach to every nook and corner of the world. This initiative will further help us to fulfil our vision of ‘Ornamenting the World’.”

John Paul Alukkas, Managing Director-International Operations, Joyalukkas Group, said that the company’s ambition is to provide a seamless, continuous consumer experience across any device or location a customer wishes to shop from. “To meet the extremely competitive retail environment and constantly evolving customer demands, omni-channel retailing is a must and at Joyalukkas our mission is to offer the best-in-class omni-channel shopping experience to our valued customers.”

Digital and customer experience

Kamal Singhani, Country Managing Partner, IBM Services, India/South Asia, said that currently, companies in all industries, especially the gems and jewellery sector, operate in an experience-first world. “It is crucial to not just have an online presence but have a comprehensive strategy that has digital and customer experience as pillars built on a strong foundation of technology like cloud and AI,” he added.

“Through this collaboration, we are proud to help Joyalukkas deliver an elevated and engaging digital experience for customers while simultaneously enabling significant cost savings through streamlined market expansion and considerable operational time savings through automated inventory creation process.”