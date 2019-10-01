Jio now offers JioPhone at Rs 699

Reliance Jio Infocomm, a subsidiary a Reliance Industries (RIL), is now offering its smartphone JioPhone at Rs 699 as against the original price of Rs 1,500 under a special offer. The price is much lower than many of the current 2G feature phones available in the market.

“This is a clear saving of over Rs 800 without any special conditions like having to exchange your old phone,” the company said in a statement.

“Jio will ensure that no Indian is deprived of affordable Internet and the fruits of the digital revolution. By offering the ‘JioPhone Diwali Gift’, we are making an investment of Rs 1,500 towards bringing every new person from the bottom of the economic pyramid into the Internet economy,” RIL Chairman & Managing Director Mukesh D. Ambani said. “This also shows our commitment to the success of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary Digital India Mission,” he added.