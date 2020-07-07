Info-tech

Jio Platforms receives ₹43,574 crore from Jaadhu Holdings for 9.99% stake

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on July 07, 2020 Published on July 07, 2020

RIL has earlier received all regulatory approvals for the deal

Jio Platforms, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), has received the subscription amount of ₹43,574 crore from Jaadhu Holdings LLC.

RIL also got all regulatory approvals for the deal with Jaadhu Holdings, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Facebook. Following the agreement, Jaadhu Holdings holds 9.99 per cent stake in Jio Platforms, RIL said in a regulatory filing.

RIL had announced the deal with Facebook on April 22.

ALSO READ: Facebook picks 9.99 per cent in Jio Platforms

On June 24, RIL had received the Competition Commission of India (CCI), the country’s antitrust watchdog, approval for Facebook’s proposed acquisition of a 9.9 per cent stake in Jio Platforms for $5.7 billion (₹43,574 crore).

READ THE STORY: CCI approves Facebook’s $5.7-billion investment in Jio Platforms

Jaadhu Holdings is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Facebook and is incorporated under laws of the State of Delaware, US.

 

Published on July 07, 2020
Reliance Industries Ltd
RJio
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Collective experience of the pandemic will have a significant impact: Nilekani