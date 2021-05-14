JioPhone users to get 300 minutes of free calls per month during Covid-19 pandemic

Reliance Jio Infocomm, a subsidiary of Jio Platforms, has rolled out special initiatives for JioPhone users including free 300 minutes of outgoing calls per month for the entire period of the pandemic.

Jio is working with Reliance Foundation to provide 300 free minutes of outgoing calls per month or 10 minutes per day, it said in a statement.

Additionally, to further enhance affordability, for every JioPhone plan recharge users will get an additional recharge plan of the same value for free. For instance, a JioPhone user recharging with ₹75 plan, will get an additional ₹75 plan absolutely free, it said in a statement.

JioPhone was launched with the mission to provide a digital life to every Indian. In these unprecedented times of the Covid pandemic, we at Jio want to ensure that staying connected remains accessible and affordable for all customers, especially the less-privileged sections of our society, it added.