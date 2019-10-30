Jungle Ventures closes its $240-mn third fund

Quiz
How much do you know about the history of Indian civil aviation? Test your knowledge by answering the ...
Jungle Ventures, one of South-East Asia’s largest early-stage venture capital firms, has closed its third fund, Jungle Ventures III. The firm raised a total of $240 million, which includes $40 million raised in separately managed account commitments, for investment in innovative technology and digital-driven consumer businesses across South-East Asia, the company said in a statement.
Investors in the venture range from endowments, funds of funds, and development financial institutions to strategic family offices and leading technology players. The investors include DEG, Germany’s development finance institution, IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, Bualuang Ventures, a corporate venture capital fund of Bangkok Bank, Dutch development bank FMO, Cisco Investments, and Temasek, among others.
This fund raise is double that of the 2016 fund raise and almost 60 per cent of the capital has come from outside Asia. Further, more than 90 per cent of the capital came from institutional investors spanning North America, Europe, West Asia, and Asia, with new investors accounting for nearly 70 per cent of the fund-raise and returning investors for the remaining.
Amit Anand, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Jungle Ventures said: “The traditional view of South-East Asia is that it’s a fragmented region of countries, with more differences than similarities.”
Thanks to rising Internet penetration, demographic shifts and mobile-technology adoption over the last decade, the region is now home to a fairly homogeneous addressable market of more than 250 million young people, comparable to any ‘developed’ market.
Jungle Ventures has investments in start-ups such as Engineer.ai, travel and hospitality start-up RedDoorz, fashion e-tailer Pomelo Fashion, which announced a $52-million series C funding round in September, and Kredivo, Indonesia’s consumer lending and payments platform, which raised $30 million in series B funding last year, among others.
Jungle Ventures Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Anurag Srivastava, added that seven of its early stage investments from the second fund, have grown to over $2 billion in portfolio valuation, up more than 10-fold over the last four years. “This is noteworthy because we make only 10 to 15 key investments in each fund and no single company is responsible for delivering a disproportionate share of this growth,” he said.
How much do you know about the history of Indian civil aviation? Test your knowledge by answering the ...
Flying is really one of the safest modes of transport. Here’s some fact-checking by Ashwini Phadnis
While Delhi airport might be in the news for its modernisation, it has a rich historical past
Add noise cancellation to the world’s most popular wireless earphones
Healthy growth in core income and lower slippages are positives, but addition to stressed book and higher ...
Mr Sharma wanted to sell his flat. He invited his friends – young and old – for a brain-storming session. As ...
18-year-data do not reveal any trend in pre- or post-Samvat session
Comprehensive policies offer more protection and meet the needs of universities; those from India are cheaper
Gitanjali Rao’s debut feature Bombay Rose, premiered and awarded at MAMI, is a delicately woven love letter to ...
From mountain peaks to trails, lakes and shy bears, Tatra has them all
Sohan S Koonar’s debut novel ‘Paper Lions’ is an expansive journey through the history of post-Independence ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism