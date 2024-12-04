KaiSemi Control Systems, provider of advanced control systems for semiconductor equipment, has opened a modern facility at the STPI Building in Technopark Phase 1, Thiruvananthapuram. KaiSemi is committed to leveraging Kerala’s growing tech ecosystem to deliver solutions in the semiconductor domain, a company spokesman said here.

Col (Retd) Sanjeev Nair, CEO of Technopark, inaugurated the new facility at a function here attended by, among others, Ganesh Nayak, Director of STPI; Sreekumar V, Secretary of GTech (Group of Technology Companies); Tony Joseph, CEO of Kennedys IQ and instrumental in bringing KaiSemi to India; and CXOs from leading IT companies in Technopark. Representatives from Kingstone, KaiSemi’s strategic partner, including Rongming Liu, Board Director, and Amanda Ying, Executive, were present.

Kerala’s potential as a hub

Col (Retd) Sanjeev Nair, CEO of Technopark, said, the launch of KaiSemi Control Systems in Technopark is a testament to Kerala’s potential as a hub for technological innovation. “The company’s expertise in the semiconductor domain is a valuable addition to our vibrant ecosystem, and I look forward to its impactful contribution,” he added.

Jeff Boeker, Managing Director; and Jason Hong, Anu Joseph, and Fahad Salam, Directors, KaiSemi, shared their vision for company’s role in revolutionising semiconductor industry. The mission is to empower semiconductor facilities with automation and control solutions to ensure seamless operations; enhanced productivity; and optimal performance, they pointed out.

Boeker went on to add the company is “thrilled” to officially commence operations in Kerala. “This represents our commitment to innovation and excellence, and we are privileged to collaborate with Kingstone, a leader in semiconductor industry, as we embark on this journey.” Fahad Salam acknowledged contributions of stakeholders who made this milestone possible.