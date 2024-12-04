CyberProof Inc., a UST company, has acquired US-based Interpres Security, Gartner-recognised vendor in continuous threat exposure management and automated security control assessments. The acquisition will strengthen CyberProof’s ability to deliver measurable, risk-optimised managed security services, a UST spokesperson said.

CyberProof oversees security operations and drives superior experiences for enterprise customers through a threat-led, cloud-first and AI-powered approach to co-managed security. By integrating Interpres, it will offer customers a streamlined, risk-prioritised view of exposure and defenses against threat actors targeting industries, locations and technologies, among others.

Defining threat actors

Interpres has gained recognition in cybersecurity and was recently mentioned by Gartner for its innovative approach in the category of automated security control assessment. The spokesperson claimed Interpres stands out as only platform offering a comprehensive solution that begins with defining threat actors and active threat campaigns; identifies exposure and defense gaps; and provides decision support through risk prioritisation and actionable recommendations.

Tony Velleca, Chief Executive Officer, CyberProof, said Interpres has been a partner since late 2023. “Its acquisition marks a significant milestone in our continuous innovation journey,” he added. Threats are evolving rapidly, especially with the rise of generative AI. This makes annual, one-time security assessments insufficient to keep up with them.

Managing threat exposure

“With limited resources, customers must focus on actions that proactively reduce their risk. CyberProof is the only managed security service provider to offer a complete continuous threat exposure management capability, including continuous optimisation of security solutions. By leveraging UST’s comprehensive IT capabilities, CyberProof will also be able to help customers quickly resolve security exposures,” Velleca pointed out.

Nick Lantuh, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Interpres Security, said partnering with an industry leader like CyberProof - focused on large enterprises and supported by UST, a major digital and IT solutions provider - enables us to scale solutions and connect with target audience more effectively.

“Together, we will empower organisations to prioritise targeted threats; optimise existing defensive capabilities; and proactively reduce exposure. Interpres founders developed these solutions based on extensive experience as a highly awarded security service provider to the US Department of Defense, recognising its value as part of a managed service,” Lantuh added.