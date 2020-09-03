Karnataka’s new IT policy plans to strengthen IT ecosystem in new regions

Karnataka, with an aim to contribute over 30 per cent to India’s goal of trillion-dollar digital economy and to generate over 60 lakh direct and indirect employment, has come out with a new IT policy for the period 2020-25.

State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, JC Madhuswamy, briefing reporters after the Cabinet meet said, “The policy has a vision to ensure Karnataka retains its leadership position in innovation and technology through strategic policy interventions.”

“The policy also plans to strengthen the IT ecosystem in new regions and enable a remote, distributed labour force beyond Bengaluru, required for the IT industry; and to evolve a State Cyber Security policy to employ the necessary Data Protection safeguards and create, sustain a safe and resilient ecosystem,” he added.

CN Ashwath Narayana, Deputy Chief Minister, who holds Electronics, IT/BT and S&T Ministry said Karnataka has been the destination of choice for IT/ITeS companies and has been ranked by NITI Aayog as the top State in India, in the India Innovation Index 2019.

Policy’s Goal

The policy’s goals is to be achieved by adopting the following strategies: Infrastructure Development: Enhance infrastructure facilities to provide impetus to local industry and encourage investments and growth beyond Bengaluru.

Market Development: Facilitate and enable development of a thriving market for IT/ITeS entities by easing norms for public procurement, hosting IT and emerging technology events specifically beyond Bengaluru.

Ecosystem Engagement: Promote innovation and encourage growth of upcoming industries by promoting investment, global alliances, R&D support and IP creation.

Talent Development: Accelerate skill enhancement and nurture the talent pool by strengthening the existing initiatives and introducing strategic skill interventions for emerging technologies.

Ease of Doing Business Enhancement: Facilitate and handhold IT/ITeS industry entities to help streamline procedures and enhance the overall experience of doing business in the State; put in place supportive mechanisms for better facilitation of incentives and other policy benefits thereby attract investments and growth.