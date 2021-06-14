Kellton Tech nets ₹4.26 cr profit in Q4

Kellton Tech Solutions has reported a net profit of ₹4.26 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, as against ₹3.98 crore in the same quarter last year. It registered a total revenue of ₹44.78 crore in the quarter against ₹44.52 crore in the comparable quarter last year.

The company board, which met here on Monday, recommended a final dividend of 25 paise a share of ₹5.

“The impact of the pandemic has been minimal and mitigated with prudent policies adopted by the company,” Niranjan Chintam, Chairman of the company, has said in a BSE filing.

It, however, was impacted in the first two quarters of the last financial year. “During the challenging time, we have been able to retain existing clients and add new clients in the third and fourth quarters,” he said.

The company posted a net profit of ₹11 crore in the financial year 2020-21 as against ₹11.26 crore in the previous year. It registered a total revenue of ₹122.31 crore (₹130.50 crore) in the year.