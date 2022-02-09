KFin Tech buys fintech firm Hexagram

Kfin Technologies, a Hyderabad-based fintech company that offers investor and issuer solutions, said it has acquired Bengaluru-based Hexagram Fintech Private Limited (“Hexagram”) for an undisclosed consideration.

“This acquisition will expand our product offerings by adding fund accounting and reconciliation solutions to its platform. Besides, it will strengthen our presence in South-East Asia,” Sreekanth Nadella, Chief Executive Officer of KFin Technologies, said.

He said the acquisition will open up opportunities in the asset side of the investment management industry. Post this acquisition, Hexagram will become a wholly owned subsidiary of KFin Technologies. “Fund accounting has been a strong focus area for us and the acquisition will bring together some of the best minds in the space to create a truly global end-to-end platform for asset managers and intermediaries,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

KFin Technologies is majorly owned by funds managed by General Atlantic, a leading global private equity investor. Kotak Mahindra Bank had acquired about 10 per cent stake in KFin Technologies in 2021.