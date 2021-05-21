Kirana partners register 30% increase in monthly delivery income: Flipkart

Flipkart on Friday said its kirana partners across the country registered an increase of nearly 30 per cent in average monthly delivery incomes in 2020.

As part of Flipkart’s kirana programme 50,000 mom-and-pop stores, including general stores, tailor shops, and more, partner with Flipkart to deliver millions of shipments at customers’ doorstep and create new revenue channels for themselves.

Launched in 2019, the programme aligns with Flipkart’s aim of expanding its reach among consumers, especially in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, while providing kiranas with an additional source of revenue.

According to insights by Flipkart, the average monthly delivery incomes for kirana partners in the South grew the most, followed by East, West and North. Among the top cities, kirana partners from Hyderabad saw the highest growth followed by kiranas from Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Pune. The programme continues to benefit scores of kirana partners, helping sustain them financially during the lockdown period.

Flipkart deploys a host of business processes and technologies to ensure wide availability of shipments for deliveries for the kirana partners to supplement their incomes. It also provides them with comprehensive training, including teaching the finer nuances of delivery, the functioning of the app and customer service.

“The Flipkart Group is committed to the development of kiranas across the country through innovative partnerships to augment their incomes and equip them digitally. As one of the oldest and most trusted forms of retail in the county, kiranas are an essential part of the retail ecosystem in India and we, as a home-grown organisation, have been engaging with them in various ways to re-position and re-invent them as convenience stores from an e-commerce perspective. Doorstep deliveries to customers have been one of the most successful kirana programs,” said Rajneesh Kumar, Senior VP and Chief Corporate Affairs Office at Flipkart, in a statement.