KlinicApp in talks to raise $5 m in Series A; plans expansion

‘Merge MTNL with BSNL’
In 2002, then Communications Minister Pramod Mahajan came up with the idea to merge Mahanagar Telephone Nigam ...
KlinicApp is in talks to raise $5 million in a Series A fundraise. The Gurugram-based e-diagnostic start-up will use the funds to fuel its expansion across the country, sources told BusinessLine.
The start-up, which has raised less than a million dollars so far from Angels and institutional investors, is set to hire 1,000 phlebotomists this year. Phlebotomists are those who are trained to draw blood from a patient for clinical or medical testing.
“KlinicApp is a digital brand that operates in the $10-billion pathology services market which is growing at 25 per cent year-on-year. Only 15 per cent of this market is organised. Our e-diagnostic platform offers over a thousand tests and health packages which are priced at 40 per cent less than tests at organised labs,” said Satkam Divya, Co-founder and CEO, KlinicApp.
He added, “More importantly, we bring blood tests and health check-ups to your doorstep at no extra charge.” He declined to comment on the start-up’s fundraise plans.
“We have introduced the ‘One Nation, One Price’ concept because labs charge different prices in different cities, their charges vary, and are higher at the point of sale – in hospitals or for home collection.
Our basic health package starts at ₹999 and goes up to ₹2,400 for our premium health package which offers cardiac risk markers, arthritis and hormone tests, in addition to the regular health package” said Divya.
The start-up has partnered with NABL, ISO and CAP-certified labs.
Currently, KlinicApp has a team of over 100 phlebotomists and is adding 200 phlebotomists per month, especially in its three key target markets – Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Pune.
“Although we are present in six other cities, we are working to scale our presence in these cities,” said Divya.
In 2002, then Communications Minister Pramod Mahajan came up with the idea to merge Mahanagar Telephone Nigam ...
Nandana JamesReji Joseph, a contract cable worker at BSNL in Tripunithura, Kochi, has the matter-of-fact tone ...
In 2004, when private mobile operators began to threaten BSNL’s dominance with steep tariff cuts, the public ...
BSNL, market leader till about a decade ago, has been hit by inadequate investments, inefficiencies and a lack ...
The US monetary policy decision could set the trend
Govt assistance of $16 billion criticised as ‘band-aid’ to stem farmers’ losses
The weak price is despite the supply problems in the market leading to deficit
The trend in the Nifty and the Sensex is down. But the 200-DMA will provide support
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...