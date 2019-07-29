KlinicApp in talks to raise $5 m in Series A; plans expansion

KlinicApp is in talks to raise $5 million in a Series A fundraise. The Gurugram-based e-diagnostic start-up will use the funds to fuel its expansion across the country, sources told BusinessLine.

The start-up, which has raised less than a million dollars so far from Angels and institutional investors, is set to hire 1,000 phlebotomists this year. Phlebotomists are those who are trained to draw blood from a patient for clinical or medical testing.

Health packages

“KlinicApp is a digital brand that operates in the $10-billion pathology services market which is growing at 25 per cent year-on-year. Only 15 per cent of this market is organised. Our e-diagnostic platform offers over a thousand tests and health packages which are priced at 40 per cent less than tests at organised labs,” said Satkam Divya, Co-founder and CEO, KlinicApp.

He added, “More importantly, we bring blood tests and health check-ups to your doorstep at no extra charge.” He declined to comment on the start-up’s fundraise plans.

‘One Nation, One Price’

“We have introduced the ‘One Nation, One Price’ concept because labs charge different prices in different cities, their charges vary, and are higher at the point of sale – in hospitals or for home collection.

Our basic health package starts at ₹999 and goes up to ₹2,400 for our premium health package which offers cardiac risk markers, arthritis and hormone tests, in addition to the regular health package” said Divya.

The start-up has partnered with NABL, ISO and CAP-certified labs.

Target cities

Currently, KlinicApp has a team of over 100 phlebotomists and is adding 200 phlebotomists per month, especially in its three key target markets – Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Pune.

“Although we are present in six other cities, we are working to scale our presence in these cities,” said Divya.