KPMG India and Cisco, an enterprise networking and security company, announced a strategic alliance to provide organisations in India with a broad range of services to help navigate complex business challenges and accelerate digital transformation.

By combining KPMG in India’s business knowledge and Cisco’s technological expertise, the strategic alliance will look to identify effective combination of products and services that seamlessly integrate into their customers’ IT architectures.

The collaboration will also engender relevant and effective solutions in cybersecurity, 5G, network transformation, Cloud transformation, contact centre, digital experience monitoring, and full stack observability, among others, to help customers enhance their digital agility and competitiveness.

“Together with Cisco, we aim to help our clients accelerate digital transformation in areas of 5G and cybersecurity and other allied areas. This alliance will give both firms access to complementary skill sets and an expanded market opportunity. As we look to help customers identify, understand, address, and overcome the complex business challenges that arise when embracing new technology, our alliance will act as beacon of trust complemented with trustworthy technology,” said Yezdi Nagporewalla, Chief Executive Officer, KPMG in India

Today, businesses are rethinking their IT strategy and increasingly looking at more integrated and holistic frameworks based on business outcomes for faster and data-driven decision-making, in addition to higher performance and return on investment, the company said.