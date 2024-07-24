Applications and nominations are invited for the third edition of “KPP Nambiar Technology Leadership Award” by “Keltronoruma”, the forum of former Keltron employees.

The award has been instituted to commemorate the initiatives of the father of electronics revolution in India and founder of many a technology institutions including Keltron the late Padmabhushan KPP Nambiar. He was a doyen in the field of Electronics, Computers and Information Technology. The award aims to recognise individuals who have significantly contributed to innovation, development, application, deployment, and proliferation of technology in these fields.

Applicants should be of Indian origin, preferably below the age of 60 years. Nominations along with testimonials may be emailed to keltronorumaawards@gmail.com, the latest by August 15.

The award will be presented tentatively on October 12 at Thiruvananthapuram.

