Lenovo launches ‘Lenovo Aware’ smart learning solution for consumers

Lenovo on Monday announced the launch of its new ‘Lenovo Aware’ smart learning solution for consumers, which will come pre-bundled with the latest generation of IdeaPad Slim 3i and IdeaPad Slim 5i laptops.

Lenovo Aware software aims to address certain digital challenges brought to light during the Covid-induced lockdown, such as how to keep students focused and motivated, while engaged in online classes and improve their digital well-being, the company said.

The software leverages the PC’s built-in camera to detect a person’s body language and eye contact with the device. It can be activated within Lenovo Vantage. Its features have to be manually activated by opting in through the settings in Lenovo Aware.

Newer features

The software will automatically remind the user to take breaks according to the computer usage time settings the user sets. It will also detect the distance between the user's face and the PC screen to prevent the distance from being too close to affecting eyesight.

The Posture Reminder feature of the software will detect whether the user is sitting correctly and alert the user when their sitting posture is consistently incorrect for a period of time. The Attention Function of the software, mainly aimed at children will determine whether they are currently in a state of concentration.

The software will have different modes for students and general users, with different strictness settings, reminder sensitivity and thresholds, among others. The software also has a Score System that generates comprehensive reports, “showing cumulative benchmarks of a child’s average PC usage, providing parents and guardians with insights into their child’s online engagement, class productivity and digital well-being to help them track wins and areas of improvement,” Lenovo said.