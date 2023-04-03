Eloelo, a livestreaming and social gaming app, has clocked 20 million users on the platform, making it one of the fastest growing live and social gaming app. The company aims to cross 50 million users by the end of this year.

Launched in 2020, the app has established itself as a distinctive player in the entertainment and gaming space by offering a diverse range of engaging features.

From exciting live-streams featuring popular creators and influencers, to interactive gaming experiences with other users, it provides a platform for users to connect with like-minded individuals and make new friends.

The app is available in over six languages making it accessible to a broader audience in India.

‘Live’ is increasingly resonating with fans as it helps them build ‘real world’ relationships with their favourite creators. For creators, live engagement is becoming a way to get feedback and ideas on content and reward their fans.

Live streaming is becoming the new social language and Eloelo has become a Live, Interactive TV for Bharat, said the company.

Saurabh Pandey, founder, Eloelo said the platform addresses a long-standing need for authentic interactions between creators and their audiences, which has been lacking in traditional social formats.

Other than top influencers who can monetize through traditional sources such as Instagram and YouTube, lies a mid-to-long tail of creators looking to engage with their fans and the number of such creators is estimated at 15 million as per recent reports, he said.

A way to unlock monetization for these creators is to democratise access which Eloelo is doing, he added.

“In just 2.5 years, Eloelo is every vernacular creators’ favourite streaming platform to host games and talent shows, said Anjali Sosale from Waterbridge Ventures, an investor in the platform.

