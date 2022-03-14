Social gaming platform Eloelo crosses 3 mn users

Eloelo, a live streaming and social gaming platform, has hit the milestone of 3 million users and 100 million gameplays on its platform. The milestone has been achieved in 18 months of its launch and has been driven by users to play digital versions of traditional Indian games such as Tambola, Guess the Price, Antakshari in a live setting with Creators acting as hosts, said Eloelo.

The platform allows creators to host interactive live events with participative games inside live shows.

Earlier this month, Eloelo had also launched a multi-host game “Dumbcharades” where the actors take the virtual video stage along with the host, while the audience guess the name of timeless Bollywood movies.

Saurabh, Founder and CEO of Eloelo said the online platform re-imagines creators as Live show anchors where they can showcase their talent and host any of the live games.

Multi-video functionality

With over 3000 Live Gameshow rooms being created daily on the app, the future of entertainment is Interactive, he said.

The company mentioned that Dumbcharades as an idea evolved after they saw the success of their Multi-video Functionality.

Launched in September 2020 by ex-Flipkart executives Saurabh Pandey and Akshay Dubey, Eloelo has been featured in the top 10 Apps on Google Playstore and has seen a massive surge in users in the past 6 months has grown by more than 10X.

Having raised $2.5 million so far from Better Capital, Waterbridge Ventures & Lumikai Fund, Eloelo has been growing over 30 per cent month-on-month.

With 30,000 creators and three million users on board, the App is all set to embark on its next phase, where creators unlock monetization directly from their fans and followers.