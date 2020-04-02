Lockdown: AnyDesk software to offer remote desktop control and home office support

Keep your phone clean in these virus-laden times
Germs shouldn’t reach you via the gadget. Guard it the right way
Software company AnyDesk is all set to offer its users comprehensive support for working from home; including a continuously updated website with information for the optimal home office set-up. The decision comes at a time when people across the world are confined to their homes and working from there amid coronavirus outbreak, the company said in its release.
According to the official release, in these unprecedented times, remote desktop software offers optimal solutions for digital collaboration. Exchanging data, working together on documents, and communicating with the team become a digital walk to a colleague's desk.
AnyDesk mentioned that its software is of 3.2 MB, which can be used on any home computer and at the same time is scalable for all user needs. The software can also be used on any operating system and the transmission secured with TLS 1.2 technology.
The software company further mentioned that the DeskRT video codec developed by it also enables virtually latency-free collaboration, even in regions with low bandwidths of 100 kb/s. In addition, features such as remote printing and VPN ensure that remote access to the work computer feels like being on-site.
According to Philipp Weiser, founder and managing director of remote desktop provider, AnyDesk Software GmbH, working from home used to be the exception to the rule; today it has become a new norm.
He stated in the official release: “ Employers who have not had a remote workforce culture before now are facing a new set of challenges in creating the optimal technical set-up for their employees. AnyDesk Software GmbH, one of the leading providers of remote desktop solutions, offers users comprehensive home office support.”
“We are receiving a large number of inquiries from customers and companies around the world looking for reliable, user-friendly, and secure software solutions for home offices. With our easily accessible information and comprehensive support, I’m grateful for the opportunity to meet the needs of our users in this difficult time," said Weiser.
