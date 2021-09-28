LTI, eClinicalHealth partner to decentralise clinical trails for faster outcomes

Scripting a survival
Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) on Tuesday announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with eClinicalHealth to accelerate digital innovation in the R&D Clinical Trials Management process for patient centric drug development. The partnership aimed at enabling clients decentralise clinical trials.
eClinicalHealth, which is focused on developing innovative clinical trial solutions, launched a cloud-based patient-centric SaaS solution, Clinpal – which improves patient engagement for each clinical trial journey. The significance of this tie-up is based on the finding that 86 per cent of clinical studies are delayed due to challenges in patient engagement – mainly involving recruitment and retaining patients, which is a time consuming and expensive process.
LTI, with its digital, technical and life sciences domain capabilities, will help accelerate joint go-to-market pursuits and faster deployment for Clinpal Adopters. The solution will use technologies such as analytics and AI to enhance patient engagement and faster clinical studies.
Archana Ramanakumar, EVP & Global Delivery Head – Life Sciences, Media, Consumer & Technology, LTI said: “Our endeavour with eClinicalHealth partnership is to accelerate and streamline the enablement of Decentralized Trials, to reduce patient burden and drive acceleration of clinical trials. With this partnership we aim to accelerate the development and deployment of eClinicalHealth’s ClinPal platform in clinical trials for the industry.”
Karl Landert, Chairman of the Board and CEO at eClinicalHealth added: “The new normal world has put into limelight the benefits of a telemedicine ecosystem for larger benefit of end-users. Clinical trials assume an important function in development and improvement of treatment methods in order to enhance patient’s wellbeing, and De-Centralized Trials (DCT) have attained highest order of patient preference. With our strategic partnership with LTI, our aim is to further scale and simplify patient engagement.”
