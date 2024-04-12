With artificial intelligence (AI) ranking in the top three priorities for 74 per cent of CIOs in FY24, GCCs are increasingly directing their focus towards digital capabilities, notably artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) and data analytics, with a staggering 80 per cent of attention pivoting in that direction, according to a report by ANSR.

Interestingly, this surpasses the emphasis placed on the most prominent traditional tech capabilities of application development and maintenance (ADM), which stands at 78 per cent.

The industry is experiencing a significant diversification in demand and capability functions, driven by a wide-ranging influx from various sectors. Beyond corporates, significant demand drivers are emerging from sectors like healthcare (21 per cent), hi-tech (21 per cent), BFSI (14 per cent), manufacturing (14 per cent), and retail (7 per cent).

“We are witnessing a transformative shift in the global GCC landscape, with a strong focus on digital capabilities such as AI/ML, analytics, cybersecurity, cloud, etc., driving unprecedented growth. As India continues to emerge as a powerhouse for GCCs, we are driven by our vision to empower top global businesses with our AI-driven solutions to set up, run, and manage high-impact global centres,” said Vikram Ahuja, Co-founder of ANSR, and CEO of Talent500.

The report also states that tech hubs like Bengaluru and Hyderabad have solidified their positions as major GCC hubs, boasting over 30 per cent and 19 per cent GCC presence, respectively. Following closely behind are Delhi (15 per cent), Mumbai (12 per cent), Pune (10 per cent), and Chennai (9 per cent), as highlighted in the ANSR report. GCCs have a presence in over 15 locations apart from these six tier-1 hubs.

Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) in Ahmedabad is emerging as an attractive destination. The regulatory environment at GIFT SEZ offers benefits such as competitive taxes, streamlined business processes, relatively lower operational costs, and top-notch infrastructure, according to the ANSR report.