Maker Village Kochi develops handy device to avoid touch

Water carriers turn ‘waterpreneurs’
The risk of physical contact spreading Covid-19 has led a company at Maker Village Kochi to come up with a handy device that enables a range of common yet critical activities without the risk of exposure to the coronavirus.
SectorQube has launched the keychain-shaped CoGun that aids people in routine functions such as pushing the door-handle, pressing the ATM buttons, operating a lift or water tap, thus guarding the user against possibly germ-infested surfaces.
Priced around ₹150, CoGun is ready to take shipping orders. The innovative product was launched as part of a series of innovations taking place at Maker Village in line with an emerging national focus on indigenisation.
“Within five hours of launch and minimal marketing, we received close to 200 pre-orders from across the country,” said SectorQube CEO Nibu Alias.“Additionally, we received enquiries from countries such as Ireland, the UK and the UAE, apart from bulk orders totalling 40,000 pieces of CoGun.”
SectorQube has already developed a fully-automatic roti-making machine, which is getting ready for launch. The current Covid-triggered crisis prompted its team to come up with CoGun in less than two weeks, using the facilities available at Maker Village.
