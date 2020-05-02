Malicious use of reCaptcha walls in 1,28, 000 emails: Report

Meet the men behind India’s own Jurassic Park
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
Barracuda Networks, a provider for cloud-enabled security solutions, on May 1 announced the April Threat spotlight.
The researchers have noticed the frequent use of fake Microsoft reCaptcha walls in phishing campaigns to block URL scanning services from accessing the actual content of phishing pages, the organization mentioned in its official release.
The organization stated that the battle between cybersecurity and cybercrime is never-ending where criminals continue to find new techniques to evade detection. Recaptcha walls are commonly used by legitimate companies to deter bots from scraping content. Considering that the end-users are familiar with being asked to solve a reCaptcha and prove they aren’t a robot, malicious use of a real reCaptcha wall also lends more credibility to the phishing site, making users more likely to be tricked.
In the samples examined, Barracuda researchers have observed multiple email credential phishing campaigns using reCaptcha walls on links in phishing emails. The campaign had more than 128,000 emails using this technique to obscure fake Microsoft login pages.
The researchers informed that the phishing emails contain an HTML attachment that redirects to a page with just a reCaptcha wall. Once the user solves the reCaptcha in this campaign, they are redirected to the actual phishing page, which spoofs the appearance of a common Microsoft login page.
While some campaigns simply spoof the reCaptcha box and contain just a checkbox and a form, the use of the actual reCaptcha API is becoming increasingly common. This approach is more effective in deterring automated scanners because a fake reCaptcha box could easily be programmatically bypassed by simply submitting the form, Barracuda Networks noted.
Speaking on the threat highlight, Murali Urs, Country Manager, India of Barracuda Networks, commented: “Since the beginning of the global COVID-19 pandemic, we began observing a shift in the attack tactics deployed by cybercriminals. While this attack method is not new anymore, mal-actors can still succeed in deceiving the end-users into installing malware on their devices as this is a common format for legitimate reCaptchas as well.”
According to Murali, the most important step in this situation is to educate users about the threat so they know when to be cautious instead of assuming reCaptcha as a safe sign to visit a page. While the malicious use of reCaptcha may make it harder for automated URL analysis to spot an attack, our email protection solutions can detect the same. “Regardless, it is the ability of the users to spot suspicious emails and websites that can reduce the occurrence of such attacks,” he added.
The organization urged users to scrutinize suspicious senders, URLs, and attachments. This can help them in spotting the attack before they get to the reCaptcha. Barracuda Networks aims to provide security awareness training to users to establish a solid foundation in recognizing and reporting any kind of phishing attacks., the email itself still a phishing attack and may be detected by email protection solutions.
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
An ambitious project fights for social inclusion of transgenders
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
Here are some points to keep in mind before you start driving your car again post-lockdown
Revenue growth has been volatile for Tech Mahindra through FY20; with decline in Q4
It can calculate the return on your SIP investments with ease
Real Estate Investment Trusts are an asset class with good diversification potential
With volatility in 10-year G-Sec yields likely to persist, these are not for the faint-hearted
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
On the silver jubilee of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, former chief E Sreedharan looks at its incredible ...
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
Yohan Sudheer and Shobith John, co-founders of Fishhook, a Bengaluru-based consultancy, help start-ups with ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...