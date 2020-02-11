Man falls into Mississippi river, blames Google Maps

Google Maps is one of the most installed apps on both the PlayStore and App Store alike. While the app help you navigate through unknown streets and places, it has probably not instructed anyone to cross a frozen river or lake on foot. However, an American man claims such a direction was, indeed, given to him by Google Maps last weekend.

According to the (unnamed) man, Google Maps showed him a route through the frozen Mississippi River. He followed the instructions and fell in the river, submerging partially. He was rescued by firefighters, and blamed Google Maps for telling him to cross the river. According to a report by CBS, the man suffered a mild case of hypothermia.

The fire department said that the app most likelytold him to use the nearby bridge, that’s pictured in the Google Street View image, to cross the river rather than instructing him to walk across the ice, the CBS report added.

Recently, a man from Berlin had tricked Google maps into reporting a traffic jam on an empty stretch of a square.

Amused by his little stunt, Google stated that though it has already developed the ability to distinguish between cars and motorcycles, it is yet to crack travelling by wagon.