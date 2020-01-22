Marg ERP plans to add 100 channel partners this year to service MSMEs

Marg ERP, an inventory management and accounting software company providing solutions to MSMEs, targets to add 100 channel partners this year to strengthen network in micro, small and medium enterprises sector.

Currently, it has over 1,200 channel partners across the country.

Marg ERP, which creates software solutions to address obstacle in the path of MSME, has over 1 million active users, catering to over 2.5 million MSMEs spread across 707 districts and 27 countries.

The company with the help of big data, machine learning and artificial intelligence, has simplified inventory management, accounting, payments, GST compliance, sales, marketing, HR and other basic yet complex needs of last-mile MSMEs in India and other geographies.

The company is one of the leading software application provider in GST.

Thakur Anup Singh, Chairman and MD, Marg ERP said the company plans to add 100 new channel partners by next year to strengthen the network with disruptive, efficient and affordable solutions.