Mark Zuckerberg raises concerns over China’s influence on internet control

KinderPass: Personalised guide to grooming your child
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Monday expressed his concern regarding the tech regulations put in place by China and other countries.
Zuckerberg in a live-streamed debate with European Union official Thierry Breton had said that he was worried about other countries looking to replicate the China model in tech regulations. He further said that he wanted the EU to lead the world in global standards rather than countries following the China model which he labelled “really dangerous.”
“What I worry about is, right now I think there are emerging two very different frameworks underpinned by very different sets of values,” Zuckerberg had said as quoted by CNBC.
“Just to be blunt about it, I think there is a model coming out of countries like China that tend to have very different values than Western countries that are more democratic,” he added.
Zuckerberg has been critical of the country’s censorship model previously criticizing China’s regulations on multiple occasions.
He had made similar comments against the country’s stringent regulations in a speech at Georgetown University last year. He has also been critical of China-based social media platform TikTok on censoring content related to protests in Hong Kong last year stating that the app had very limited mentions of the same, CNBC reported.
Zuckerberg further praised the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) implemented last year putting strict rules in place for data privacy for tech companies including Facebook, Twitter and Google.
“I don’t think that there’s a question that there’s going to be regulation. I think the question is, whose framework is going to win around the world?” he said.
He also detailed the measures that the company is taking to manage misinformation on its platform along with promoting free speech. Breton who has previously been critical of Facebook’s policies praised the creation of Facebook’s Oversight Board which was announced recently stating that“at the end of the day, it will be Mark who is responsible. No one else.”
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Amidst Covid-19, migrant labour holds the key to bountiful picking in Himachal Pradesh
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
Move to long-term work-from-home situation requires rethinking by tenants and owners
The package, that mainly consists of loans, liquidity measures and structural reforms but very little actual ...
Submit your documents digitally — through chatbots, apps or WhatsApp/SMS; we tell you how
Sharp drop in VAT and excise revenues, higher healthcare expenses may persuade them otherwise
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...