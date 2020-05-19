Mark Zuckerberg raises concerns over China’s influence on internet control

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Monday expressed his concern regarding the tech regulations put in place by China and other countries.

Zuckerberg in a live-streamed debate with European Union official Thierry Breton had said that he was worried about other countries looking to replicate the China model in tech regulations. He further said that he wanted the EU to lead the world in global standards rather than countries following the China model which he labelled “really dangerous.”

“What I worry about is, right now I think there are emerging two very different frameworks underpinned by very different sets of values,” Zuckerberg had said as quoted by CNBC.

“Just to be blunt about it, I think there is a model coming out of countries like China that tend to have very different values than Western countries that are more democratic,” he added.

Zuckerberg has been critical of the country’s censorship model previously criticizing China’s regulations on multiple occasions.

He had made similar comments against the country’s stringent regulations in a speech at Georgetown University last year. He has also been critical of China-based social media platform TikTok on censoring content related to protests in Hong Kong last year stating that the app had very limited mentions of the same, CNBC reported.

Zuckerberg further praised the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) implemented last year putting strict rules in place for data privacy for tech companies including Facebook, Twitter and Google.

“I don’t think that there’s a question that there’s going to be regulation. I think the question is, whose framework is going to win around the world?” he said.

He also detailed the measures that the company is taking to manage misinformation on its platform along with promoting free speech. Breton who has previously been critical of Facebook’s policies praised the creation of Facebook’s Oversight Board which was announced recently stating that“at the end of the day, it will be Mark who is responsible. No one else.”