Meesho has recorded about 3.34 crore orders during its five-day festive sale event, which is 68 per cent more than the previous year’s sale.

Further, nearly 60 per cent of all Meesho orders came from Tier 4+ cities. Transacting users jumped by 60 per cent during the sale, which include new-to-ecommerce users. Overall, seller participation in Meesho’s Mega Blockbuster Sale rose 4X from last year, with nearly 20,000 sellers becoming lakhpatis and 24 sellers becoming crorepatis during the sale event.

Vidit Aatrey, Founder & CEO at Meesho, said, “Meesho’s Mega Blockbuster Sale truly fulfilled Bharat’s festive shopping aspirations this year as a result of our continued focus on offering customers quality products at lowest prices. Over 80% of orders during the festive sale came from tier 2+ markets, which is a testament to our efforts to reach underserved users with different needs. We aim to go deeper into India’s underserved regions. We are delighted by the success witnessed by small businesses on Meesho during the festive season. Our endeavour to build a platform that enables high growth for MSMEs is being further strengthened.”

Fashion, home and kitchen, electronic accessories, and beauty and personal care topped the sales this year. Sarees, bluetooth headphones, dupattas, lipsticks, mangalsutras, smart watches, artificial plants, and juicers were also sold in record volumes. The company plans to start its Diwali sale to start between October 7 and 11.