Mi India adds 3 new features to PatchWall 3.0

Xiaomi’s Mi on Thursday announced new updates to PatchWall 3.0, for all Mi Smart TVs in India.

The new PatchWall update adds three new features to the smart TV software including Live TV, a new User Centre and an immersive carousel.

Mi had previously introduced a Live TV section with Live News. The feature will now include linear channels. The catalogue includes TV channels such as Hungama, ABP, Republic TV, EpicOn, Hoichoi and SunNXT. Regional channels under the SunNXT umbrella with Gemini, Surya, Udaya, Sun and KTV are also included with shows in four Southern languages.

The Live content has been categorized under seven sections on the Live Channels namely Live News, Free to Watch, Live Music, Watch in HD, Comedy Anytime, and Explore More.

The User Centre will offer a personalized space for users with a range of streaming content options. It includes features such as ‘My Watchlist’ that lets users discover content across apps. The feature also allows users to continue playing their last watched content apart from easy navigation to their wish list or subscribed OTT platforms. The User Centre also shows trending and upcoming content available with PatchWall.

The immersive carousel feature helps users browse through a list of recommendations of similar content in tune with the current content they are watching on the carousel. It also displays details for all their favourite TV shows, and movies.