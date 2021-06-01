Mi India launches the Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition

Xiaomi’s Mi India has announced the launch of its new Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition smart TV, expanding its Horizon Edition TV series.

The Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition comes with a 40-inch horizon display with a 93.7 per cent screen to body ratio and 178-degree viewing angle. It features a bezel-less elegant design.

It also features Mi’s proprietary Vivid Picture Engine (VPE) technology.

The TV is powered with an enhanced version of PatchWall that allows users to explore a range of content from over 25 content partners such as Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video, etc.

PatchWall includes features such as universal search, Kids mode, Live TV & sports access, smart recommendation and support for Mi Home.

Also read: Xiaomi showcases 200W ‘HyperCharge’ wired charging technology

The TV also features Android TV 9.0. It brings access to over 5,000 apps with built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant.

For audio, it supports 20W stereo speakers with DTS-HD. It comes with multiple ports at the back including a 3.5mm audio out, SPDIF and three HDMI ports.

The Mi Quick Wake feature of the device allows users to resume watching their preferred show in five seconds, the brand said. It also comes with Mi Quick Mute feature that allows users to mute the TV by double-tapping the volume down key button.

Price and Availability

The Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition is priced at ₹ 23,999 and will be available on mi.com, Mi Home, Flipkart, Mi Studio & Retail partner stores. Availability will be subject to the respective state Govt guidelines of serviceability, Mi India said.