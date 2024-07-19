The issue causing an outage of millions of Microsoft systems worldwide has been “identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed” according to CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz.

Windows10 users around the world saw their systems crash owing to an update on CrowdStrike.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter) Kurtz assured that this was not a security incident or a cyber attack.

“CrowdStrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed. We refer customers to the support portal for the latest updates and will continue to provide complete and continuous updates on our website. We further recommend organizations ensure they’re communicating with CrowdStrike representatives through official channels. Our team is fully mobilized to ensure the security and stability of CrowdStrike customers.”

An outage of CrowdStrike has caused a global disruption for users of Microsoft Windows computers.

Crowdstrike acknowledged the error and said: “Our Engineers are actively working to resolve this issue and there is no need to open a support ticket.” Further, they also mentioned that they will inform when the issue is resolved.

The outage has been caused by an error in the cybersecurity platform Falcon, which secures Windows systems. Businesses and individuals across Australia, Japan , India and other countries are facing disruption due to the outage.