Microsoft launches new Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub platform in India

Microsoft on Thursday launched its Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub, a new digital platformin India.

The platform offers over $300,000 worth of benefits and credits, providing startups free access to the technology, tools, and resources they need to build and run their business.

Founders can get access to tools including GitHub Enterprise, Visual Studio Enterprise and Microsoft 365.

Beyond access to technology, the platform will also connect them with mentors who will provide them with industry, business, and technical support.

Microsoft is also partnering with companies like OpenAI, that develops AI systems such as GPT-3 and Codex to provide startups with exclusive benefits and discounts.

tailored startup-centric training

In addition, founders will have access to Microsoft Learn for tailored startup-centric training and a variety of startup and unicorn programs to help them build connections with customers or industry veterans and accelerate their growth.

“Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub is designed specifically for early-stage startups to lower the barriers of business creation, be a catalyst for entrepreneurship and innovation, and contribute to easing the journey from an idea to a unicorn,” Microsoft said in an official release.

It is available to all startups in India, including those without third-party validation or funding.

“Disruptive innovation in Indian startups is accelerating India’s position to become one of the leading startups hubs of the world. As a trusted partner, we want to empower every startup in India help scale their idea to become a unicorn and beyond,” said Sangeeta Bavi, Director - Startup Ecosystem, Microsoft India.

“Our aim is to provide startups access to the resources that will power their innovation, connect them with customers, and an ecosystem of developers, partners and investors to help them scale in India and beyond. Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub was created following extensive research and conversations with hundreds of founders who explicitly shared their need for access to a digital ecosystem that promotes opportunities and democratizes innovation regardless of background, location, progress, or passions. We look forward to how our new offering will support more founders in Asia and provide access to the technology, tools, and resources they need to build and run their business,” Bavi added.