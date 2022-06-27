Microsoft to end Windows 8.1 support in January 2023

Bidding farewell to its Internet Explorer, Microsoft is now planning to end support for Windows 8.1 by January 2023. This follows the launch of Microsoft’s Defender cybersecurity app on Windows, Android, macOS and iOS.

The tech giant is preparing to send notifications to Windows 8.1 users that support for the operating system will end on January 10, 2023. According to The Verge report, the company will send those notifications from next month.

Windows 8.1 users can either upgrade their operating system or buy a new PC as they would not receive any security updates after the said date, according to The Verge report. Microsoft admitted that most Windows 8.1 machines would not support Windows 11 due to its strict CPU requirements. “The compatible Windows 8 and 8.1 PCs can be upgraded to Windows 10 by purchasing and installing a full version of the software,” Microsoft said in its statement. Windows 11 will receive support until October 14, 2025.

The company ended its support for Windows 8 on January 12, 2016.