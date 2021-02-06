Microsoft to release security patch to remove old Edge browser from Windows PCs on April 13

Microsoft will roll out a Windows 10 cumulative monthly security update on April 13 that will remove the old Microsoft Edge legacy desktop application from users’ systems.

The tech-giant in August 2020 has announced that it will be ending support for the Microsoft Edge Legacy desktop application on March 9, 2021. Microsoft Edge Legacy will no longer receive security updates after this date.

The new version of the browser was rolled out starting June 2020 through a Windows update after the company had announced that it will be rebuilding the browser using Google’s Chromium software, Engadget reported.

“In August 2020, we announced that support for To replace this out of support application, we are announcing that the new Microsoft Edge will be available as part of the Windows 10 cumulative monthly security update — otherwise referred to as the Update Tuesday (or “B”) release—on April 13, 2021,” Microsoft said in a post.

“When you apply this update to your devices, the out of support Microsoft Edge Legacy desktop application will be removed and the new Microsoft Edge will be installed. The new Microsoft Edge offers built-in security and our best interoperability with the Microsoft security ecosystem, all while being more secure than Chrome for businesses on Windows 10,” it said.

The replacement will also occur if users apply the optional Windows 10 March Preview (or “C”) release.

The update impacts users with Windows 10 who are using the legacy version of Microsoft Edge web browser. After users apply the update, the old version will be removed from their systems and a side-by-side experience with both versions of the browser will no longer be available.