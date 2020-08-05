Milagrow launching 3 home-cleaners, including a Covid-19 killer!

Sony’s WF-1000XM3: Fine, intelligent wireless listening
Robotics brand Milagrow has launched three new home-cleaning robots, one of which is equipped to kill Covid-19 spores on the floor.
The launch of the three robots — Milagrow iMap 10.0, Milagrow iMap Max and Milagrow Seagull — will coincide with Amazon Prime Days on August 6 and 7.
The Milagrow iMap 10.0 is an independent, self-navigating robot with an electronic water tank, which has been modified to take in a Sodium Hypochlorite 1 per cent solution — which can kill Covid-19 spores on the floor, the brand said.
The robot is equipped with the iMap LIDAR technology. The device, which has 18 sensors, comes with a three-hour battery life and a suction capacity of 2700 pa; it can scan up to 16 metres at 2160/second with an accuracy of up to 8mm.
The iMap 10.0 is powered by an octa-core CPU. It can plan out its path for cleaning. The areas that have been cleaned or left out will be displayed in real-time on the user’s mobile screen.
The robot features a triple air filter system with HEPA12. It can remove 99.5 per cent of particulate matter (PM) up to 0.1 microns, and 99.97 per cent of PM up to 0.3 microns. It has a 5200 mAh battery.
The robot comes with a five-year suction motor warranty and two-year comprehensive warranty.
The iMap 10.0 is priced at. ₹89,990.
The company touts the Milagrow iMap Max as the world’s first “wet mopping and vacuuming robot” which can self-clean its mops.
The appliance has a patented wet-mopping mechanism that helps it apply a pressure of 10N on the floor through two hydraulic shafts, based on an AI algorithm; this is useful for cleaning stubborn stains on the floor. It uses a LIDAR sensor with Milagrow-patented real-time terrain recognition technology.
The iMAP Max can be controlled through an app, on which users can change the settings to enlarge or reduce the cleaning area before the robot goes back again for self-washing. The cleaner also features a patented Snail Touch Side brush. It has a reusable 1-litre dust bag. Users can also attach additional dust bags.
The iMap Max has a 5200 mAh battery and 2200 pa suction. The robot comes with a two-year comprehensive warranty and a five-year warranty on the Japanese suction motor.
The MilagrowiMAP Max, including the water tank, is priced at ₹99,990.
Milagrow Seagull is a floor-xleaning Robot, which uses gyro-mapping technology for navigation.
The 7.2-cm-tall Seagull is fitted with anti-bacterial, anti-microbial and anti-viral (0.5 microns) properties. The robot can facilitate slight wet cleaning. It has a NIDEC brushless motor with 1500 pa suction power.
The Seagull will display (on the user’s device) its real-time progress while cleaning.
It comes with a five-year suction motor warranty and a two-year comprehensive warranty. It is priced at ₹20,000.
All of these home-cleaner robots are based on the brand’s proprietary software ‘RT2R’ — Real-time terrain recognition technology — and can be used for both commercial and domestic purposes.
