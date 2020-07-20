Mindtree forms tie-up with Husqvarna Group for providing SAP solution

IT services' company Mindtree, on Monday, said it has been commissioned by Husqvarna Group to provide DevOps-centric SAP services to help drive the company’s digital transformation initiatives.

The company said it will partner with Husqvarna Group’s Gardena Division, based in Germany, which is the leading brand for high-quality garden tools in Europe. Mindtree’s engagement with Gardena will focus on helping the company accelerate its digital transformation efforts. The company seeks to gain better visibility into its operations, more effectively improve service and product offerings across sales and service channels and optimise its supply chain.

“Husqvarna Group and its Gardena Division are well-known global brands positioned at the forefront of their industry, and we are delighted to be their global partner,” said Debashis Chatterjee, CEO and Managing Director, Mindtree. “Our unique product IT operating approach will help to accelerate Husqvarna’s product lifecycle – from ideation to development to release – enabling the business to meet customer demand more effectively.”