Mindtree Q4 profit rises 3.9% to ₹206 crore with record deal wins

You, your neighbour, your space: A guide to navigating the New Normal
Here are some tips you can follow in both business and your personal life, post pandemic
Mid-tier IT services company Mindtree has posted a 3.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit to ₹206.2 crore for the March 2020 quarter on the back of record deal wins.
Revenues for the fourth quarter grew 11.5 per cent YoY to ₹2,050 crore. “Our relentless focus and client-first approach have resulted in robust Q4 performance on multiple dimensions – revenue growth of 1.9 per cent in constant currency, expansion of operating margin by 150 basis points and record deal wins of $393 million,” said MD and CEO Debashis Chatterjee.
In dollar terms, net profit was flat at $28.2 million while revenues grew 6.3 per cent to $278.4 million. “Our clients have been happy with the work-from-home transition as our productivity has been very good. We are better prepared than anyone else,” Chatterjee said.
He also said all campus hires will be honoured and, with regard to promotions and increments, a decision will be taken when the visibility into the future is better.
Mindtree is also rationalising the sub-contracting pool for some time now as well as the long tail. “Looking ahead to fiscal 2021, we anticipate softness in demand due to the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic. However, we’re well equipped to handle the global crisis based on the business continuity plan we have successfully implemented to ensure the health and safety of our employees while fully supporting our clients worldwide. We remain confident that we will continue to create value for our clients, drive profitable growth, develop future-ready talent and maximise shareholder value,” Chatterjee said. He also said that there are 764 bots employed with the company.
Emkay Global, in a note to investors, said while Mindtree’s overall operating performance was strong, growth continues to be fuelled by top client revenues in recent years, albeit growth elsewhere is weak. This dynamic is also evident in the vertical composition of revenues — wherein revenues have declined sequentially across all verticals barring hi-tech (+5.1 per cent QoQ).
Here are some tips you can follow in both business and your personal life, post pandemic
DICV chief Satyakam Arya says mankind should use the crisis to introspect
Automobile companies are using their manufacturing expertise to make medical equipment; 3D-printing, car parts ...
Riding on meticulous planning, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles sucessfully transitioned to the BS-VI regime ...
Flexi deposits and sweep options help you earn more, even as they give instant access to the funds
Air has been cleared on tax on dividend in unit-holders’ hands
An explainer on what happened in the contract - who made money, who lost and how SEBI and MCX could have been ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of HCL Technologies at current levels. After a ...
In a world under lockdown, the kitchen is a ticket to freedom and food is a source of solace as well as ...
As the social fabric frays in a global pandemic, theories of the virtuously selfish individual come in for ...
Author Stephen Jenkinson’s writings on death are a salve when confronted with the fragility of being alive
A Goa resident reflects on how the lockdown has robbed her village of familiar faces, conversations and ...
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...