Apple acknowledges glitches in personal hotspot; permanent fix still in the works

Apple has not yet fixed glitches pertaining to the Personal Hotspot on its iOS 13. According to a MacRumors report, in an internal document distributed to Apple Authorized Service Providers this week, Apple has acknowledged that some iOS 13 or iPadOS 13 users may experience issues with Personal Hotspot.
The report said iPhone users were witnessing frequent disconnections or were not able to connect at all -- a significant problem if users were counting on their device's hotspot to serve as a back-up connection.
The report said iPhone and iPad users had raised issues related to the personal hotpot as far back as in the iOS 13.1.2.
As a temporary workaround, service providers have been instructed to toggle Personal Hotspot off, and then back on, while work on providing a permanent solution is underway.
The MacRumors report suggested that there is likely to be a fix in a future software update, but it is unclear if the issue has been resolved in iOS 13.4.
Apple recommends that customers keep their software up-to-date and said this was not a hardware issue.
According to Apple’s official website, it was not clear what was causing the hotspot connectivity issues, but it seemed to be tied to a problem in iOS 13. Apple has asked users to do basic troubleshooting in order to fix connection issues and stated: “Since we don’t know what’s causing it specifically, we can’t pin down an exact fix — but we can run through some basic troubleshooting steps.”
