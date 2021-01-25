Google Duo may stop working on uncertified Android devices: Report

Google Duo may soon stop working on uncertified Android devices, according to reports.

Google Duo users will receive a notice which reads, “Duo is going away soon”, 9to5Google reported

“Because you’re using an unsupported device, Duo will unregister your account on this device soon. Download your Clips and call history to avoid losing them,” the notice further read.

This follows a similar notice which is included within the code of the latest version of Google Messages. A similar notice has been included with Google Messages which informs users that the app will stop working on uncertified devices by March 31, as per the report.

Unlike Google Messages however, the Google Duo notice does not mention a specific date when the app will stop working on affected devices. This includes recent Huawei phones.

The move has not been officially announced by Google. 9to5Google has decompiled the latest version of the app uploaded to the Google Play Store to discover the feature.

“Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are maybe imperfect,” says the report.

A certified smartphone is one tested and approved by Google. It is permitted to use the ‘Android’ name. Certified devices come with a suite of Google apps, including Play Services.