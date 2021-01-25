Google Duo may stop working on uncertified Android devices: Report

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Google Duo may soon stop working on uncertified Android devices, according to reports.
Google Duo users will receive a notice which reads, “Duo is going away soon”, 9to5Google reported
“Because you’re using an unsupported device, Duo will unregister your account on this device soon. Download your Clips and call history to avoid losing them,” the notice further read.
This follows a similar notice which is included within the code of the latest version of Google Messages. A similar notice has been included with Google Messages which informs users that the app will stop working on uncertified devices by March 31, as per the report.
Unlike Google Messages however, the Google Duo notice does not mention a specific date when the app will stop working on affected devices. This includes recent Huawei phones.
The move has not been officially announced by Google. 9to5Google has decompiled the latest version of the app uploaded to the Google Play Store to discover the feature.
“Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are maybe imperfect,” says the report.
A certified smartphone is one tested and approved by Google. It is permitted to use the ‘Android’ name. Certified devices come with a suite of Google apps, including Play Services.
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
Amid choppiness, the benchmark indices slipped marginally; approach the week with caution
SBI Cards (₹1,032.7): Witnesses fresh breakoutBetween September and December last year, the stock of SBI Cards ...
Marie leaned back in the chair, holding the brandy to her chest, the rain tapping on the windowpanes. She ...
The rain in Wales falls mainly in the plains...Wait, that is Spain. Let’s start again.Women in deep red ...
The coffee beans were soaked in rum casks:Food can be imported, books sent across seas — as touching rituals ...
That weekend came the news that Champa’s elder daughter was engaged, the proof arriving in the form of Jaimini ...
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...