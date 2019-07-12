India-made iPhones to hit stores next month

Apple Inc’s top-end iPhones, assembled in India by Foxconn’s local unit, are likely to hit Indian stores next month, a source said, potentially helping the tech giant drop prices in the world’s second-biggest smartphone market.

Some approvals are pending, but the India-made iPhone XR and XS devices are expected to hit the market by August, the source said, asking not to be named as the matter is not public.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Foxconn said it does not comment on customers or their products.

Expanding local assembly will help Apple save on high taxes levied on the import of fully-built devices, as well as meet local sourcing norms for opening its own retail stores in India. Apple’s devices are coveted by millions of Indians, but its premium pricing has limited its market share to a meagre 1 per cent to the gain of rivals such as China’s OnePlus.

Cupertino, California-headquartered Apple also assembles the lower-cost SE, 6S and 7 models in India through Wistron Corp’s local unit in the tech hub of Bengaluru.

“Local production will give Apple the leeway to play with the margins of their distributors and indirectly price their phones lower,” said Rushabh Doshi, a research director at tech consultancy Canalys.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tried to position South Asia’s third-biggest economy as a hub for smartphone manufacturing, wooing global players with access to a market with over a billion wireless connections and cheap labour.