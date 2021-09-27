iQOO launches iQOO Z5 smartphone in India

Scripting a survival
iQOO on Monday announced the launch of its Z5 smartphone in India.
With this, the brand has expanded its Z series portfolio. The new phone includes a range of gaming-focused features.
The phone comes with a 6.67-inch display with 120 Hz refresh rate. The screen has a 240 Hz touch sampling rate.
The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G mobile platform. It features enhanced LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The phone is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery with 44W flash charge technology.
The gaming features of the iQOO Z5 include 4D Game Vibration, linear motor, high-res audio, and liquid cooling technology for heat reduction.
As for the camera, it features a triple rear camera system that includes a 64 MP AF main camera, 8 MP wide-angle camera and a 2 MP macro camera.
The device features a super night mode. It also supports dual view video which allows users to record both the details of a subject and the view around, displaying both the close-up and wide-angle views at the same time.
For audio, the device has dual speakers.
The device has a range of gaming focused features which also includes an ultra game mode 2.0, which helps in easy switching between “monster mode”, “balanced” and “power saving” mode while optimising the user interface, the brand said.
Priced at ₹23,990 for the 8 GB+128 GB variant and ₹26,990 for the 12GB+256 GB variant, the iQOO Z5 will be available for purchase on Amazon.in and iQOO e-store. It will be available in two colour options — mystic space and arctic dawn, starting October 6, 2021.
