Motorola unveils moto e7 plus in India

Motorola today announced the launch of the moto e7 plus in India.
The smartphone is “completely made in India,” the brand said.
The phone comes with a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone has a fingerprint unlock. The fingerprint reader is located at the back of the phone within a “batwing” logo. The phone also has a dedicated button for Google Assistant on the side.
The device is powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 460 octa-core 1.8 GHz processor. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage which is expandable up to 512GB with a dedicated micro SD card.
The smartphone runs on Android 10. It has a 5000 mAh battery.
As for the camera, the phone comes with a 48MP f/1.7 primary shooter with night vision technology. The camera also features Quad Pixel technology for better light sensitivity, the brand said.
It comes in Misty Blue and Twilight Orange colours.
The moto e7 plus is priced at ₹9,499. It will be available exclusively on Flipkart starting 12 pm on September 30.
