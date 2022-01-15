OnePlus launches OnePlus 9RT 5G and OnePlus Buds Z2 in India

OnePlus on Friday announced the launch of the OnePlus 9RT 5G flagship smartphone and the OnePlus Buds Z2 in India as part of the Winter Edition Launch.

The launches are an extension of the brand’s R series of smartphones and the OnePlus TWS portfolio, respectively.

OnePlus 9RT 5G

The OnePlus 9RT 5G comes with a 6.62-inch E4 OLED flat display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. It comes with a 600Hz Touch Response Rate for gaming with Hyper Touch 2.0. Hyper Touch 2.0.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor. It will run on OxygenOS 11.

The device comes with the Warp Charger 65T and a 4500mAh battery. It takes 15 minutes to charge the phone from 1 per cent to 65 per cent, and 100 per cent in 29 minutes, OnePlus said.

The smartphone features up to 12GB of LPDDR5 memory, 256GB of UFS3.1 high-speed flash memory. The flagship is also equipped with OnePlus’ VC cooling system.

For gaming, the phone is fitted with Tri-eSport Wi-Fi Antennas with Adaptive Switch, to provide an uninterrupted Wi-Fi experience while gaming.

The OnePlus 9RT 5G comes with a large precision x-axis linear motor. It supports over 150 unique haptic feedback types, firing weapons, and setting off explosions in select AAA mobile titles.

As for the camera, the phone is equipped with the Sony IMX766 Image Sensor with the addition of OIS (optical image stabilization). It has a newly calibrated Nightscape algorithm that can deliver enhanced noise reduction, bright light balance, and low-light details through OIS, the brand said.

It also comes with DOL-HDR technology, an AI Highlight Video Mode, which can capture all-natural colors even under uneven lighting conditions.

It also has an Ultra-Res Mode that can capture images beyond 108 MP, a first for OnePlus flagships.

The phone will come in Hacker Black and Nano Silver colours.

OnePlus Buds Z2

OnePlus also launched its new TWS device.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 feature 40dB active noise cancellation, 11mm dynamic drivers, and a trio of microphones. Pricing and availability

The OnePlus 9RT 5G will be available starting 12:00 AM on January 16 2022, for Amazon Prime members as part of early access on Amazon.in. RCC members can purchase the phone during the Red Cable First Sale on OnePlus.in & the OnePlus Store app.

Open Sales for the phone will begin on January 17 across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon.in, Reliance Digital, My Jio, Croma, and all partner outlets.

The 8GB+128 GB variant of the phone is priced at ₹42,999 while the 12GB+256GB variant is priced at ₹46,999.

For the OnePlus Community, the OnePlus Buds Z2 will be available at ₹4999 starting 12 AM onwards, on January 17 as part of the Red Cable First Sale (early access) for RCC members on OnePlus.in & OnePlus Store app. People who purchase the latest OnePlus Buds Z2 on January 17 will stand a chance to win the OnePlus 9RT 5G, terms and conditions are applied, the brand said.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 will be available in two colours – Obsidian Black and Pearl White.

The offer will be valid for 24 hours starting 12:00 AM, January 17 2022.

For other consumers, the device will be available starting January 18 across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and select partner outlets.