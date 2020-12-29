OnePlus Nord users get OxygenOS 10.5.10 update

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
OnePlus has started to roll out the latest update for its Android-based operating system, OxygenOS for OnePlus Nord users worldwide.
The company announced the latest update on the OnePlus forum.
“We are starting to push the incremental rollout of OxygenOS 10.5.10 for OnePlus Nord,” it said.
As mentioned, it is an incremental rollout. Hence, a small percentage of users will receive the update before it is rolled out to a broader user set. For users in India, OnePlus will rollout version 10.5.10.AC01DA while users in Europe will receive the Oxygen OS 10.5.10.AC01BA update. The version is termed 10.5.10.AC01AA for global users.
According to the forum’s details, the update will include an updated Android Security Patch for December. It will also update the Google Mobil Services (GMS) package to the September version.
Apart from this, upgrading to the new OS will also include general bug fixes and improved stability.
Users in India will also get the new OnePlus Store app with the latest Oxygen OS.
The OnePlus Store helps users manage their OnePlus account and access various members-only benefits. Users can also shop for OnePlus products through the app. The app can be also be uninstalled.
The broader rollout of the update will begin in a “few days,” OnePlus said.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Investors in 30% bracket can consider tax-free bonds as they offer relatively better returns
Wise by the experience of the pandemic, experts in equity, debt, gold and real estate crystal-gaze how the New ...
Investors with a short term perspective can buy the stock of Alembic at current levels. The stock had ...
₹1412 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1400138514251440 Make use of intraday declines to buy the stock while ...
The biography of Devika Rani — rebel, superstar and abused wife — is the remarkable story of a woman who lived ...
Author Lea Singer uses unpublished letters to draw out a secret relationship between Vladimir Horowitz, one of ...
Shamsur Rahman Faruqi combined the ruthlessness of the biographer-critic with the empathy of the novelist
From taco parties to lotus root slow-cooked in yoghurt, and from khichri to barfi, a new book looks at all ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...