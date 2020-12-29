OnePlus Nord users get OxygenOS 10.5.10 update

OnePlus has started to roll out the latest update for its Android-based operating system, OxygenOS for OnePlus Nord users worldwide.

The company announced the latest update on the OnePlus forum.

“We are starting to push the incremental rollout of OxygenOS 10.5.10 for OnePlus Nord,” it said.

As mentioned, it is an incremental rollout. Hence, a small percentage of users will receive the update before it is rolled out to a broader user set. For users in India, OnePlus will rollout version 10.5.10.AC01DA while users in Europe will receive the Oxygen OS 10.5.10.AC01BA update. The version is termed 10.5.10.AC01AA for global users.

According to the forum’s details, the update will include an updated Android Security Patch for December. It will also update the Google Mobil Services (GMS) package to the September version.

Apart from this, upgrading to the new OS will also include general bug fixes and improved stability.

Users in India will also get the new OnePlus Store app with the latest Oxygen OS.

The OnePlus Store helps users manage their OnePlus account and access various members-only benefits. Users can also shop for OnePlus products through the app. The app can be also be uninstalled.

The broader rollout of the update will begin in a “few days,” OnePlus said.